Connor Ingram News: Late collapse in OT loss

Ingram turned aside 40 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Utah seemed to have things well in hand with a 4-1 lead late in the game, but San Jose out-shot the home side 17-3 in the third period and finally broke through for three goals in 110 seconds inside the final five minutes of regulation. Ingram then saw the win slip away when Alexander Wennberg converted a rebound on a Sharks power play in OT. The 27-year-old netminder is 4-2-2 to begin the season, but he's given up at least four goals in five of his eight appearances, saddling him with a rough 3.88 GAA and .868 save percentage. Ingram could be in jeopardy of slipping into a timeshare with Karel Vejmelka.