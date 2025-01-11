Connor Ingram News: Narrow loss in return to action
Ingram stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
This was Ingram's first start since Nov. 18. He looked sharp in his return to an NHL crease, but the Islanders' top line tagged him for a pair of third-period goals to take the result. Ingram dropped to 6-5-3 with a 3.49 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 14 appearances. Ingram will need to do better than those season-long numbers if he's going to make an honest challenge to Karel Vejmelka's status as Utah's top goalie. The team hosts the Canadiens on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now