Connor Ingram News: Set to start Wednesday

Ingram is expected to start at home against Calgary on Wednesday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Ingram has a 4-2-2 record, 3.88 GAA and .868 save percentage across eight appearances in 2024-25. He opened the season with a three-game winning streak, but that was largely thanks to Utah's offensive contributions -- he surrendered 11 goals on 87 shots (.874 save percentage) over that stretch. Over his past three outings, Ingram has a record of 0-2-1 while stopping just 65 of 77 shots (.844 save percentage). Calgary is tied for 17th offensively with 3.11 goals per game.