Connor McDavid Injury: Likely out at least two weeks

McDavid (lower body) isn't dealing with the worst-case scenario, but he's still expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Wednesday.

McDavid logged just 37 seconds of ice time before he exited Monday's game against Columbus due to the injury. He has three goals and 10 points across 10 appearances this season. Missing McDavid is a huge blow for Edmonton, especially when the Oilers are having a difficult time gelling -- they rank last offensively with just 2.20 goals per game in 2024-25. While McDavid is absent, Adam Henrique might move up to a top-six role, though an alternative solution for Edmonton would be to shift Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to center, which would create an opening for Jeff Skinner to play on the first or second unit after spending time on the third line.