Connor McDavid News: Records three assists Thursday

McDavid recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

The star playmaker was involved directly in each of the team's three goals in this loss, but his stellar efforts weren't enough to avoid the defeat. McDavid opened the 2025 calendar year with back-to-back pointless efforts, but he's bounced back with four points over his last two contests (one goal, three helpers). The 27-year-old world-class center is having another stellar season, putting up 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) since the beginning of December and 58 total points in 38 outings in the entire campaign.