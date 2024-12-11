Connor McDavid News: Scores vs. Lightning

McDavid scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

McDavid has been an absolute scoring machine this season and looks well on his way to another impressive campaign. The consensus No. 1 overall pick in most fantasy drafts this season is living up to the expectations. Since missing three straight games between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 due to an ankle injury, the 27-year-old center has posted 11 goals and 17 assists in only 15 games. He's already up to 38 points over 25 appearances in 2024-25, and he looks on pace to record a fifth straight 100-point season.