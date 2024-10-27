Connor McDavid News: Two apples in win

McDavid logged two even-strength assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win versus Detroit.

McDavid was back on the scoresheet Sunday after snapping a six-game point streak against Pittsburgh on Friday. The superstar forward assisted on both of Leon Draisaitl's tallies, including the winner in overtime. In addition, McDavid added four shots, one hit and a plus-3 rating in 22:49 of ice time. The 27-year-old is tied for the team lead in points with 10 (three goals) through nine outings. McDavid will attempt to start another streak in Monday's road game versus Columbus.