Connor McDavid News: Two helpers Thursday
McDavid delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.
McDavid couldn't extend his scoring streak to three games, but he pushed his point streak to four contests, and he's notched multi-point efforts three times in that span. The consistency of McDavid on a game-to-game basis is outstanding, and the star playmaker has recorded two or more points in six of his previous 10 appearances. During that stretch, the 27-year-old has racked up seven goals and 12 assists, with six of those points (two goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.
