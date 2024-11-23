Connor McMichael News: Back on scoresheet in loss

McMichael deposited a goal on the man advantage in Saturday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey.

McMichael had been held off the scoresheet in three consecutive contests after having a five-game point streak snapped, but he got back on the right track with his second power-play marker of the season Saturday. The left-shot forward is well on his way to shattering the 33 points he produced in 2023-24, and he should be able to reach the 30-goal mark, as he's found the back of the net 13 times through 20 games. McMichael is up to 20 points (seven assists) and a plus-11 rating while averaging 17:19 of ice time per game.