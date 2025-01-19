Connor McMichael News: Breaks point drought Saturday

McMichael tallied two assists, a plus-1 rating, one shot and one blocked shot during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

McMichael took advantage of a turnover by Marcus Pettersson midway through the second period, leading to the former getting the secondary assist on Aliaksei Protas' 19th goal of the season. McMichael was then credited with a power-play assist on a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal that gave the Capitals a two-goal lead late in the third period. This outing ended a four-game point drought for McMichael, who has tallied one goal, three assists, nine shots on goal and five blocked shots with a minus-1 rating through nine games in January.