Connor Murphy Injury: Not ready to return

Murphy (groin) will remain unavailable for "a bit," coach Anders Sorensen told Scott Powers of The Athletic on Saturday. He was also placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Murphy has already missed four straight games due to the injury, and he'll miss a fifth Saturday. Although Murphy can be activated whenever healthy, the Blackhawks probably wouldn't moved him to IR if he was close to returning. He has a goal, 13 points, 38 PIM, 70 hits and 93 blocks in 38 outings in 2024-25. When Murphy is healthy, Louis Crevier might end up in the press box.