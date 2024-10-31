Connor Murphy News: Plucks pair of apples

Murphy recorded two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Murphy had a hand in goals by Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi as the Blackhawks took a 2-1 lead in the first period, though it didn't last. This was Murphy's first multi-point effort since Dec. 21, 2022. He's picked up all six of his helpers this season over the last six games, and he's added a plus-3 rating, 12 shots on net, 12 hits, 19 PIM and 21 blocked shots across 11 appearances. Murphy should continue to see top-four minutes on a young blue line, but his scoring productivity won't last.