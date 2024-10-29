Connor Murphy News: Pockets assist in win

Murphy notched an assist, two PIM, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Murphy is on a surprisingly strong run, earning all four of his assists this season over the last five games. The 31-year-old blueliner typically doesn't chip in offense that frequently while playing in a shutdown role. For the season, he's added 20 blocked shots, 19 PIM, 14 hits, 12 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 10 contests while averaging 18:08 of ice time, down from 19:50 per game last season.