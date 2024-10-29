Corey Perry News: Registers assist in loss

Perry posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Perry saw 3:41 on the power play in a game where the Blue Jackets took six penalties. The winger has often featured on the second unit, but there could be a spot up for grabs on the first unit depending on the severity of Connor McDavid's lower-body injury. Perry probably isn't the first candidate for that role -- he has just two points to go with 11 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 10 contests this season.