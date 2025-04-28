Corey Schueneman News: Summoned from AHL
Schueneman was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.
Schueneman appeared in four regular-season games with the Blues in 2024-25, recording four shots on goal, seven blocked shots and one hit. He had four goals and 20 points in 63 AHL outings during the 2024-25 regular season before adding one goal in three playoff games. Schueneman likely won't see playing time in the NHL playoffs, barring multiple injuries.
