Corey Schueneman News: Summoned from AHL

Schueneman was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.

Schueneman appeared in four regular-season games with the Blues in 2024-25, recording four shots on goal, seven blocked shots and one hit. He had four goals and 20 points in 63 AHL outings during the 2024-25 regular season before adding one goal in three playoff games. Schueneman likely won't see playing time in the NHL playoffs, barring multiple injuries.