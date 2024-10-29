Craig Smith News: Points in three straight games

Smith logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Smith has found a little chemistry with Lukas Reichel on the fourth line early in the campaign. The 35-year-old Smith has three goals and two assists over his last five games, accounting for all of his offense through eight outings this season. The winger has added 15 shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Smith's offense will likely fade given his role on a rebuilding team, but he may be worth a look as a streaming option for Thursday's game against the Sharks.