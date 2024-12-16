Curtis Lazar Injury: Upgraded to day-to-day

Lazar (knee) is considered day-to-day according to head coach Sheldon Keefe on Monday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Lazar has been out of action since Oct. 27 versus the Ducks, a stretch of 21 games on the shelf due to his knee problem, which required a procedure to address. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old center was struggling to produce offensively with just one goal and one assist in 12 contests. Once Lazar is cleared to play, he figures to take Justin Dowling's spot in the lineup.