Curtis Lazar News: Finds twine Friday

Lazar scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Lazar has earned two points over his last three games, accounting for all of his offense this season. The fourth-liner tied the game at 2-2 with his tally 5:31 into the second period Friday. Lazar has added eight shots on net, 34 hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances. His spot in the lineup looks secure for now, but his inconsistent offense is not something most fantasy managers will benefit from, though he is on track for the first 200-hit season of his career.