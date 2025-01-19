Curtis Lazar News: Garners helper in loss

Lazar accounted for an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Ottawa.

Lazar set up Tomas Tatar's fourth goal of 2024-25 in the middle frame, tying the score at 1-1. Lazar's assist was his first point since Oct. 25. The right-shot center has appeared in only 24 games after dealing with a knee injury for much of the campaign. He hasn't been much of a fantasy factor in those outings, earning just one goal and two assists while averaging 10:07 of ice time in a fourth-line role.