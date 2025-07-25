Damian Clara News: Loaned to Swedish club

Clara was loaned to Brynas IF of the SHL on Friday, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports.

Clara was unlikely to get ice time with AHL San Diego in 2025-26, so this move will allow him to get more starts as he continues his development. The 20-year-old goalie has been developing in Europe for the last couple of seasons, seeing time in both the SHL and Finland's Liiga, but he'll have to wait for some movement in the Ducks' goalie pipeline before coming to North America on a full-time basis.