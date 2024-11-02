Damon Severson News: Lights lamp in loss

Severson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Capitals.

Severson's scored twice over the last three games, though those tallies are his only points in seven contests. The 30-year-old defenseman got the Blue Jackets on the board early in the second period, but after the Capitals' five-goal opening frame, it was too late to make an impact. Severson has three goals, three assists, 20 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, nine hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating across 11 outings this season while serving in a top-four role.