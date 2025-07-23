Daniel Sprong News: Heading to KHL

Sprong signed a one-year contract with CSKA of the KHL on Wednesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Sprong had a goal and four points in 21 regular-season appearances between Seattle and New Jersey in 2024-25. He also had 11 goals and 25 points in 19 AHL regular-season outings with Coachella Valley. The 28-year-old is a veteran of nine NHL campaigns, recording 87 goals and 166 points across 374 career regular-season outings.