Daniil Tarasov News: Squanders leads, loses in overtime

Tarasov allowed four goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Tarasov let leads of 2-0 and 3-2 slip away, and Jonathan Marchessault completed Nashville's comeback in overtime. This was Tarasov's fourth straight start, and it's the third time in five outings he's given up at least four goals. The 25-year-old netminder is 3-1-1 on the year, but the Blue Jackets are a bit questionable defensively despite their impressive early scoring output (27 goals in seven games). A tough test is up next as Columbus hosts Edmonton on Monday.