Danil Gushchin News: Nabs helper in overtime win

Gushchin produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah.

Gushchin set up a Fabian Zetterlund tally in the second period. The helper was Gushchin's first over seven regular-season appearances, which is a bit disappointing after he erupted for a five-assist game in the preseason. The 22-year-old has added eight shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-3 rating. With Will Smith on a development plan and Ty Dellandrea (upper body) landing on injured reserve, Gushchin should at least receive steady playing time in the short term.