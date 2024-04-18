DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has six games scheduled for the final day of the 2023-24 regular season. Make sure to check lineups before the puck drops because some playoff-bound teams could decide to rest their star players. There is one 7:00 p.m. ET start, one 8:00 p.m. ET start, two games beginning in the 9:00-9:30 p.m. ET window and two getting underway in the 10:00-10:300 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Los Angeles (vs. Chicago), Vegas (vs. Anaheim) and Calgary (vs. San Jose) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Oilers-Avalanche (6.5) is the only matchup with an Over/Under higher than 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN vs. SEA ($8,000): Fleury has struggled down the stretch, but so have the Kraken. Seattle has lost four straight games while being held to just one goal three times during that span. Fleury, who signed a one-year contract extension with the Wild on Wednesday, has gone 5-1-1 versus the Kraken in his career. He made 30 stops in a 5-2 win over Seattle on Feb. 24.

Dustin Wolf, CGY vs. SJ ($8,200): Wolf has won his past three outings, stopping 69 of 79 shots during that span. He posted a 20-save effort in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Sharks over that time. Wolf has emerged victorious in two of three previous starts versus San Jose, with a 2.96 GAA.

VALUE PLAYFS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. ANH ($8,700): Eichel has been held off the scoresheet once across his last seven outings, compiling five goals, five assists and 31 shots on net during that stretch. He also has two goals, two helpers and 15 shots in two games versus the Ducks this season.

Kevin Fiala, LA vs. CHI ($5,800): Fiala has notched five goals and five assists in nine games going into Thursday's regular-season finale. He also has 22 shots and four power-play points (one goal, three assists) during that period.

Danil Gushchin, SJ at CGY ($2,700): Gushchin has plenty of bang for the buck upside Thursday night. He has picked up one goal, one assist, four shots and five blocked shots in three NHL outings this season. The 22-year-old forward has two goals and four points in five career contests with the Sharks.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Sharks

Nazem Kadri (C - $7,400), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $4,900), Martin Pospisil (W - $4,000)

Kadri has racked up six goals, 39 shots and 16 points in 11 games entering Thursday's season finale. He has amassed three goals and four assists during his three-game point streak. Kuzmenko has provided nine goals and 16 points in 10 games down the home stretch. He has seven multi-point efforts during that stretch. Pospisil has chipped in three helpers and 10 shots in his last three appearances.

The top line of the Flames stands a good chance of remaining productive against a San Jos team that sits 32nd in goals against per game (3.96) and shots against per game (35.1) this season. The trio has combined for seven goals and four assists versus the Sharks in 2023-24.

Wild vs. Kraken

Kirill Kaprizov (W - $8,900), Joel Eriksson Ek (C - $7,200), Matt Boldy (W - $7,000)

Kaprizov has failed to pick up a point in just one of his past 11 outings. He has collected nine goals, nine assists and 46 shots during that span. Boldy has piled up three goals and four helpers across his five-game point spree. Eriksson Ek has contributed two assists and five shots in two contests going into Thursday's finale.

The first line of the Wild should be able to stay hot versus a Seattle squad that has allowed 14 goals during a four-game losing skid. The Minnesota trio has totalled five goals and three helpers in two previous meetings with the Kraken this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Hanifin, VGK vs. ANH ($5,300): Hanifin has supplied plenty of category coverage over his past seven appearances, earning two goals, five assists, 13 shots and 15 blocks. He has five power-play points (two goals, three assists) and one shorthanded assist during that stretch.

Tyler Myers, VAN at WPG ($3,600): Myers has one goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. He also has nine shots, a shorthanded goal and six blocks during that span. If he can stay on the scoresheet for another contest, Myers could be a great value play Thursday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.