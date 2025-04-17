Fantasy Hockey
Danil Gushchin headshot

Danil Gushchin News: Sent back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Gushchin was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Thursday.

Gushchin was called up Monday to provide additional assistance over the Sharks' final few games of the regular season, and he was held without a point while recording a hit and a blocked shot over two appearances during his sting with the NHL club. Now that the Sharks' regular-season schedule has concluded, Gushchin will return to the minors to contribute in the AHL playoffs.

Danil Gushchin
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
