Gushchin was acquired by Colorado from San Jose on Friday in exchange for Oskar Olausson.

Gushchin had 28 goals, 51 points and 34 PIM across 56 regular-season outings with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. He also recorded an assist, six PIM and six hits in 12 appearances with the Sharks. The 23-year-old will probably start 2025-26 in the minors.