Danila Yurov News: Released from KHL deal

Yurov has been released from his KHL contract with Metallurg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

The termination of Yurov's KHL contract clears the way for him to sign with the Minnesota Wild ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Per Russo, it's far from guaranteed the 21-year-old winger will stick with the organization next year, as he could opt to return to Russia rather than play in the AHL. As such, it may be NHL roster or bust for Yurov heading into training camp in the fall.