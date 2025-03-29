Fantasy Hockey
Dante Fabbro

Dante Fabbro Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 4:16pm

Fabbro (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Senators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jackets had unspecified game-time decisions heading into Saturday's game, and Fabbro got banged up after an impressive performance versus Vancouver on Friday. Denton Mateychuk will move up to the top pairing, while Jake Christiansen will rejoin the lineup to cover Fabbro's absence.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
