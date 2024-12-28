Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro News: Nabs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Fabbro produced an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Fabbro picked up his first point since Dec. 10, a span of five games off the scoresheet. He also missed two contests due to a lower-body injury in that span. The 26-year-old's absence didn't cost him a spot on the top pairing, as he continues to line up alongside Zach Werenski, giving Fabbro a chance to pick up some offense in a large role. Fabbro has eight points, 34 shots on net, 23 hits, 48 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 26 outings between Columbus and Nashville this year.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now