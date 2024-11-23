Dante Fabbro News: Pots goal Saturday

Fabbro scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Fabbro is up to two goals and two assists over six appearances since the Blue Jackets claimed him off waivers from the Predators. The 26-year-old defenseman has been able to hold a top-four role in Columbus after being a frequent scratch in Nashville. Those four points account for all of his offense through 12 outings this season, and he's added 17 shots on net, 10 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Fabbro has at least short-term appeal in fantasy, especially with a fairly favorable run of opponents over the next 10 days (Montreal, Chicago and Calgary twice).