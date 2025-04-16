Dante Fabbro News: Sets career high in points

Fabbro scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Fabbro's goal gave him 25 points on the year, besting his previous high mark of 24 from the 2021-22 campaign. He's generated all of that offense in 61 contests with the Blue Jackets after opening the season scoreless in six games with the Predators. Fabbro has added 86 shots on net, 67 hits, 138 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-17 rating this season with one more game on the schedule to add to his totals.