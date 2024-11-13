Darcy Kuemper News: Guarding road goal Wednesday

Kuemper is set to start on the road against Colorado on Wednesday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has a 4-2-3 record, 2.65 GAA and .899 save percentage in nine appearances in 2024-25. He's lost his last two starts, but he received just three goals worth of support over those two games while surrendering only five markers. The Avalanche rank 10th offensively with 3.44 goals per game and have won three of their past four matches with the lone exception being a defeat at hands of the 15-1-0 Jets. In other words, Kuemper has a challenging assignment ahead of him.