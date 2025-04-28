David Edstrom News: Coming to North America
Edstrom was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.
Edstrom registered 19 points in 39 regular-season games for Swedish club Frolunda HC this year before coming up pointless in three postseason clashes. With the Admirals, the 20-year-old center will get his first taste of hockey in North America. While he figures to be a long shot for the Preds' 2025-26 Opening Night roster, the Swede should make the full transition across the pond for next season and could eventually make his NHL debut.
