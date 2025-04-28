Fantasy Hockey
David Edstrom headshot

David Edstrom News: Coming to North America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Edstrom was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Edstrom registered 19 points in 39 regular-season games for Swedish club Frolunda HC this year before coming up pointless in three postseason clashes. With the Admirals, the 20-year-old center will get his first taste of hockey in North America. While he figures to be a long shot for the Preds' 2025-26 Opening Night roster, the Swede should make the full transition across the pond for next season and could eventually make his NHL debut.

David Edstrom
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
