David Pastrnak News: Gathers helper in win

Pastrnak notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Pastrnak has been limited to two assists over his last four games, though he's racked up 11 shots on net in that span. The 28-year-old winger has been fine this season with eight goals, 19 points, 89 shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 22 appearances. His role shouldn't change under interim head coach Joe Sacco -- Pastrnak is a lock for top-six minutes and power-play time as one of the Bruins' few reliable forwards this season.