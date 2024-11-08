David Pastrnak News: Two helpers Thursday

Pastrnak collected two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

The 28-year-old had a hand in each of Boston's first two tallies, and Pastrnak added four shots on net, a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. His production to begin the season has taken a step backward as Bruins coach Jim Montgomery tries to find line combinations that click, but Pastrnak has still delivered six goals and 13 points in 15 contests, and his numbers should pick up -- his 9.4 percent shooting would be a career low.