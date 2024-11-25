Fantasy Hockey
David Rittich

David Rittich News: Set to guard cage verus Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 12:45pm

Rittich is slated to start on the road against San Jose on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Rittich has given up just one goal in each of his last four appearances (three starts) but he unfortunately took a 2-2-0 record in that span. In his previous two outings against the Sharks this year, the Czechia native has gone 1-1-0 with five goals allowed on 46 shots. With Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) still on the shelf, Rittich figures to continue carrying the load for the Kings.

David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings
