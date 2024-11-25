David Rittich News: Set to guard cage verus Sharks

Rittich is slated to start on the road against San Jose on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Rittich has given up just one goal in each of his last four appearances (three starts) but he unfortunately took a 2-2-0 record in that span. In his previous two outings against the Sharks this year, the Czechia native has gone 1-1-0 with five goals allowed on 46 shots. With Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) still on the shelf, Rittich figures to continue carrying the load for the Kings.