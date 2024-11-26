David Savard News: Nabs helper in overtime loss

Savard provided an assist, two blocked shots and 12 PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Savard ended an eight-game point drought when he helped out on Jayden Struble's second-period tally. The 34-year-old Savard also missed one game due to an injury in that span. Offense has never been his priority as a shutdown defender. He's doing fine with five assists, 12 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 18 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 20 outings this season, playing mainly in a top-four role.