David Spacek News: Joining Czechia at Worlds

Spacek will take part in the 2025 IIHF World Championship with Czechia.

Spacek has yet to make his NHL debut after two full seasons in the minors with AHL Iowa. During the 2024-25 campaign, the 22-year-old blueliner notched four goals and 27 helpers in 72 regular-season contests. With a strong performance at Worlds, Spacek could start building his case for a roster spot with Minnesota ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.