Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Spacek headshot

David Spacek News: Joining Czechia at Worlds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Spacek will take part in the 2025 IIHF World Championship with Czechia.

Spacek has yet to make his NHL debut after two full seasons in the minors with AHL Iowa. During the 2024-25 campaign, the 22-year-old blueliner notched four goals and 27 helpers in 72 regular-season contests. With a strong performance at Worlds, Spacek could start building his case for a roster spot with Minnesota ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

David Spacek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now