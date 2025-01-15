Dennis Cholowski News: Slumping, but still in lineup

Cholowski has gone six games without a point after Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Senators.

Alexander Romanov's upper-body injury has opened the door for Cholowski to play again after a six-game stint as a healthy scratch. Prior to that stretch, he had seen a healthy share of ice time, but he's topped 15 minutes just once in his last four outings while filling a spot on the third pairing. Cholowski has eight points, 23 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 27 appearances. He could lose his place in the lineup and possibly also his roster spot once the Islanders' blue line is fully healthy, but that won't happen until Mike Reilly (chest) is able to return, which isn't expected to happen until after the 4 Nations Face-Off.