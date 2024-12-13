Dennis Cholowski News: Tallies in win
Cholowski scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.
Cholowski has four points over his last six outings, and he continues to log time on the second power-play unit. The 26-year-old defenseman has helped the Islanders weather the storm with injuries on the blue line. He's at eight points -- his most in a season since 2019-20 -- with 19 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 21 appearances. Once Adam Pelech (jaw) is ready to return, the last spot on defense will likely come down to Cholowski or rookie Isaiah George.
