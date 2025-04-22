Derek Forbort Injury: Undergoes surgery

Forbort underwent minor surgery to repair a broken orbital bone and is doing well, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports Tuesday.

Forbort missed Vancouver's last two games of the season after sustaining his injury against Minnesota on April 12. The 33-year-old blueliner should be ready for the 2025-26 campaign, though he'll need a new contract, as he's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Forbort contributed two goals, nine helpers, 77 blocked shots, 65 hits and 39 shots on goal over 54 appearances in his first season with Vancouver in 2024-25.