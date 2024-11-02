Devon Levi News: Tagged with loss Friday

Levi allowed four goals on 36 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Levi performed admirably in Friday's loss but didn't receive much help from his teammates in the defensive zone. The 22-year-old's previous outing was a 6-4 loss to Columbus on Oct. 17, so he shouldn't be on the radar of most fantasy managers due to his inconsistent playing time. Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have struggled early on as Buffalo is off to a sluggish 4-6-1 start. Levi is sporting a 1-3-0 record, an .878 save percentage and a 3.91 GAA through four appearances.