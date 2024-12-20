NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, December 20

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Friday, Dec. 20

We have seven total games on the National Hockey League slate on Friday night, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres squaring off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+/hulu/Disney+. All of the other games are on ESPN+. We'll target two games and a few parlay opportunities, trying to build that bankroll for the holidays. Let's get started.

Boost your bankroll with sportsbook promos such as this BetMGM bonus code offering a first-bet bonus of up to $1,500.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

The Maple Leafs (20-10-2) and Sabres (11-17-4) meet at KeyBank Center on Friday night. These teams met Sunday in Toronto, with the Leafs coming away with a 5-3 win as moderate favorites (-171) as the Over (6) cashed.

Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 2:46 of the game, quieting the crowd at Scotiabank Arena. Jack Quinn had a power-play goal, and Alex Tuch had an even-strength goal to get things started against Dennis Hildeby.

Max Domi sliced the lead in half near the end of the first period, but Quinn was back with another goal midway through the second to restore Buffalo's lead. That was when things went off the rails, though, as Toronto had three goals in a 2:31 span late in the second period with Nicholas Robertson and John Tavares (x2). One of J.T.'s goals came on the power play, too. Tavares capped off the scoring with an empty-net goal for the hat trick. Devon Levi ended up with four goals on 40 shots for the loss.

Toronto has won consecutive 5-3 games, and it also won in Dallas on Thursday behind Joseph Woll. The latter is expected to start again Saturday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (8-10-3, 3.00 GAA, .896 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to start for the home team.

The Leafs have had trouble over the years against the Sabres, as the trips down the QEW and across the Peace Bridge have been a disaster. However, Toronto has won three in a row against Buffalo, outscoring the Sabres 10-4 in the span. Look for the Leafs to get the job done again. We'll go high on the total, too, as the Over has cashed in each of the past two games for both teams.

Maple Leafs ML (-160 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (+110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Utah Hockey Club at Minnesota Wild

The Utah Hockey Club (15-11-5) and Wild (20-8-4) hook up at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul with a puck drop of 8 p.m. ET.

These teams just met in Salt Lake City, and the Wild escaped with a 5-4 shootout win as slight underdogs as the Over (5.5) easily connected.

Karel Vejmelka allowed four goals on 38 shots in the SOW, while Filip Gustavsson hung on despite allowing four goals on just 25 shots. Marcus Johansson had a goal and three points for the Wild, while Clayton Keller racked up two goals, while Dylan Guenther and Mikhail Sergachev ended up with a pair of assists.

Utah has picked up points in five of the past six games, going 5-0-1 in the span. The only blemish is that shootout loss against the Wild.

Minnesota was hammered 6-1 over the visiting Florida Panthers last time out Thursday, as Marc-Andre Fleury was hammered for six goals on 33 shots.

Vejmelka (7-7-2, 2.37 GAA, .915 SV%) and Gustavsson (14-5-3, 2.24 GAA, .922 SV%, 2 SO) are the probable goaltenders, though Gustavsson hasn't been cleared from a lower-body injury yet. Gustavsson has coughed up nine goals on 51 shots in the past two starts, beating UHC on the road, while getting walked by the Oilers last time out, pulled after two periods.

Based on the most recent meeting, we'll play the Wild at home since the price isn't too heavy while going a little more aggressively on the Over.

Wild ML (-140 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-120 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Before placing a bet on your favorite sports betting apps ensure you have the latest NHL odds to help you craft a well-researched betting card.

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+826 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Maple Leafs ML (-164) at Sabres

Over 6.5 (+110) - Maple Leafs at Sabres

Over 5.5 (-122) - Utah Hockey Club at Wild

Wild ML (-142) vs. Utah Hockey Club

2-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+325 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Maple Leafs ML (-164) at Sabres

Wild ML (-142) vs. Utah Hockey Club

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+282 at FanDuel Sportsbook)