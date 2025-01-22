Devon Toews News: Logs assist in overtime loss

Toews notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Toews has earned three points over his last five contests. The 30-year-old defenseman set up Nathan MacKinnon on the opening tally in the second period. Toews is up to six goals, 17 helpers, 85 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 45 appearances. He continues to offer steady offense from the top pairing and can help in most fantasy formats thanks to his decent non-scoring contributions.