Dmitry Orlov News: Generates assist Friday

Orlov logged an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Orlov has earned a helper in three of the last four games, adding seven shots on net and six blocked shots in that span. The extra opportunities on offense likely stem from Shayne Gostisbehere's (upper body) ongoing absence, though Orlov hasn't seen an uptick in power-play time. For the season, the 33-year-old blueliner has 20 points, 70 shots on net, 57 hits, 30 blocks and a plus-16 rating through 43 appearances. Considering he had just 26 points over 82 regular-season games last year, Orlov has enjoyed quite the bounce-back campaign so far.