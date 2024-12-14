Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Commesso headshot

Drew Commesso News: Starting in New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Commesso will patrol the visiting crease in New Jersey on Saturday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Commesso made his NHL debut Thursday in relief of Arvid Soderblom, stopping both shots. Commesso was recalled Sunday as Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. The 22-year-old Commesso was 4-6-0 with a 3.34 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 10 AHL games with Rockford before his recall. He has a tough matchup as the Devils are averaging 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25.

Drew Commesso
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now