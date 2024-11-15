Drew Helleson News: Two helpers in season debut

Helleson provided a pair of assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Helleson drew into the lineup due to the absences of Cam Fowler (upper body) and Urho Vaakanainen (upper body). This was Helleson's first NHL action since he saw three games during the 2022-23 campaign. The 23-year-old blueliner is likely to see third-pairing minutes until Vaakanainen is healthy, as Fowler is out for 2-4 weeks. Helleson could make a case to stick around longer if he's able to make a positive impact in limited minutes.