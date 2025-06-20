Dryden Hunt News: Agrees to two-year contract

Hunt signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Friday. He'll come with a cap hit of $825,000 if he's on the NHL roster.

Hunt had 16 goals and 49 points in 49 regular-season appearances with the AHL's Wranglers in 2024-25. He also registered three assists in five outings with the Flames. The 29-year-old is likely to spend most of 2025-26 in the minors, but Hunt will be on the list of candidates for promotion if the Flames run into injury troubles.