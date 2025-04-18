Fantasy Hockey
Dryden Hunt

Dryden Hunt News: Goes on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Hunt was placed on waivers Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The move was made to get Hunt extra playing time with AHL Calgary as they are in the playoffs. Hunt is expected to pass through waivers, allowing him to suit up in AHL playoff action. Hunt had three assists in five NHL games this season, including a pair of helpers Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Kings.

Dryden Hunt
Calgary Flames
